Oops! Trump Walks Back Plan For White House Staffers To Get Vaccine First

Even Trump understood how bad it looked.
By Susie Madrak

The story started gathering momentum yesterday, that the same people who refused masks and held superspreader event were going to get the vaccine this week, and boy, did that go over like a lead balloon. And as outrage began to build, even Trump realized what a bad look that was. Via CNN:

(CNN)President Donald Trump has asked White House staffers to receive the coronavirus vaccine "somewhat later in the program, unless specifically necessary," he tweeted Sunday night after it surfaced that high-ranking administration officials were set to receive some of the first doses in the US.

The vaccinations, which were set to begin as soon as this week, would have come while the vaccine is in extremely limited supply and only generally available to high-risk health care workers. Other parts of the Trump administration were intended to be vaccinated in the coming days.

The New York Times first reported on the White House vaccinations, which were confirmed to CNN by a White House official and a person familiar.

Several hours after the news broke, Trump said he halted the rollout.

"I have asked that this adjustment be made," he said. "I am not scheduled to take the vaccine, but look forward to doing so at the appropriate time. Thank you!"

