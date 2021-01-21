Politics
Biden Administration Discovers Trump's Plan For Vaccine Distribution: Nada

"There is nothing for us to rework. We are going to have to build everything from scratch," one source said.
We saw Trump's utter indifference to the human cost of the covid pandemic, and now we have further proof. A month ago, he signed an executive order on a vaccine distribution plan, and reporters came away confused, asking what the order actually did. The answer, as we just learned, is: Nothing.

CNN reports that Joe Biden and his advisers are inheriting no vaccine distribution plan to speak of, posing a significant challenge for the new president's administration:

The Biden administration has promised to try to turn the Covid-19 pandemic around and drastically speed up the pace of vaccinating Americans against the virus.

But in the immediate hours following Biden being sworn into office on Wednesday, sources with direct knowledge of the new administration's Covid-related work told CNN one of the biggest shocks that the Biden team had to digest during the transition period was what they saw as a complete lack of a vaccine distribution strategy under former President Donald Trump, even weeks after multiple vaccines were approved for use in the United States.

"There is nothing for us to rework. We are going to have to build everything from scratch," one source said. Another source described the moment that it became clear the Biden administration would have to essentially start from "square one" because there simply was no plan as: "Wow, just further affirmation of complete incompetence."

Hopefully we'll see legislation that codifies and mandates full and complete cooperation with the transition team of any incoming administration, because it is just plain nuts that the Biden people are only finding this out now.

