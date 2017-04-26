Anti-Trump Themed Bar Opens In You Guessed It - NYC
"Coup" features anti-Trump decor and donates ALL of their profits to organizations defunded by the so-called president. Thrillist:
Coup was founded in response to the policies of President Trump. The goal is to offer people a way to support causes threatened by the new administration, and to celebrate the diversity of New York. “The way we define ourselves is: we’re not an anti-Trump bar, we’re just a pro-charity bar and the charities we happen to be working with right now are organizations that need money right now to fight this current administration or are being defunded.”
Yeah you're an anti-Trump bar. I'll have a double.
