Arab News Throws Shade On AEI Scholar Who Wanted Job With Trump

An AEI Scholar gets schooled on journalistic ethics. Their dismissal column really is a thing of beauty, and can be read here.

Source: International Business Times

You earned a PhD from the London School of Economics, no less, and now you're about to hit the bigtime. You're heading for the Trump White House, baby, to make great deals with the Chinese, really great deals, big league deals that are just the best, really the best kind of deals.

Then reality smashes you in the face: what about all those pro-Hillary Clinton articles you wrote back when everyone thought she would win and had written off Donald Trump? Team Trump won't like that. They'll be thinking: does this guy even want to make America great again?

Ah, but this is easy to fix. You just call up the publication you wrote for, repeatedly demand your pro-Clinton, anti-Trump articles be quietly deleted from their website, and claim this must happen for you "to be cleared" for a job by the State Department. The editors will understand.

Well, Andrew Bowen, a visiting scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, allegedly tried to get Arab News to do exactly that and for those reasons. He is, according to Arab News, up for a job at the State Department and trying to do a little spring content cleaning.

Presumably, he wouldn't want Team Trump to read words he wrote like these, published in October 2016: "...Trump's inability to control his temperament, repeated personal misjudgments, and boorish remarks underscore that Donald Trump 'the candidate' versus 'the man' is a chasm too great to bridge to attract any voters beyond his constituency."

But it backfired. Via an announcement on its website, Arab News declared that it would no longer publish articles by Bowen.