Beltway Media Bends Over To Normalize Gorsuch

Just take a moment to highlight this bit of journalistic Fail from MSNBC's Kristen Welker:

We know Judge Gorsuch arrived at the White House with his family for this historic event. This marks a major victory for the president for this administration, really his first big domestic victory, getting Gorsuch confirmed. This comes after a bruising battle for his confirmation when meaning they changed the rules of the Senate in order to get him confirmed. of course, that had more to do with politics likely than Judge Gorsuch's qualifications. Democrats are fuming after the Republicans didn't give President Obama's Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland a hearing. And they also argue he's too far to the Right. But he was ultimately confirmed. and when you look at it, he doesn't exactly change the balance of power on the Supreme Court because he replaces another conservative justice, of course, the late Justice Antonin Scalia. It is a momentous moment at the White House because, again, Ali, this is their first domestic achievement, particularly significant after health care failed, after the president's travel ban was blocked.

Let me stipulate that there is nothing anyone can say about the Supreme Court from now on is going to be acceptable to me, ever, unless it includes the words "stolen seat of Merrick Garland."

But really, MSNBC, is Reince Priebus writing your copy for you these days?