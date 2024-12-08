'Not The Case': Kristen Welker Disputes Trump On Immigrant Gangs 'Taking Over'

NBC host Kristen Welker pushed back on President-elect Donald Trump after he claimed that gangs of immigrants were "taking over."

"I just want to make sure I'm clear, which is that you're saying, yes, you're gonna focus on the people with criminal histories, but everyone who's here illegally has to go," Welker told Trump in an interview that aired on Sunday.

"And just to get back, because I know exactly what you're getting at, number one, we're doing criminals, and we're gonna do them really rapidly," Trump replied. "We're getting the worst gang, probably with MS-13, and the Venezuelan gangs are the worst in the world."

"They're vicious, violent people," he continued. "And you see what they've done in Colorado and other places. They're taking over, literally taking over apartment complexes and doing it with impunity."

"The local police say that is not the case in Colorado," Welker pointed out.

"Oh, it's totally the case," Trump insisted. "I mean, I don't believe the local police. I play it. I used to play it at my rallies every single night."

"No, they're breaking into doors," he added. "They're taking over the building."

Welker wondered if Trump's aspirations were realistic because "you need 24 times more ICE detention capacity just to deport one million people per year, not to mention more agents, more judges, more planes."

"Is it realistic to deport everyone who's here illegally?" she asked.

"You have no choice," Trump said. "First of all, they're costing us a fortune."