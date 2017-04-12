Ben Carson Freed From Affordable Housing Elevator? Why?

Okay, the headline is a joke, but I'm not the only one who thought of it:

What kind of monster frees Ben Carson from an elevator?! — Lord Goomba (@ObscureGent) April 12, 2017

The Metaphor Office is real busy this week... NBC:

The unsuccessful 2016 GOP presidential hopeful, his wife, and five others were trapped in an elevator for about 15 minutes while touring an affordable housing complex in Miami on Wednesday. No one was injured, NBC Miami reported. Former Miami Heat basketball star Alonzo Mourning nervously waited as Miami-Dade fire rescue worked to free the Cabinet secretary. Mourning's non-profit group helped develop the housing complex, which provides homes for residents making less than 60 percent of the area's median income.

And good on him. The Miami Herald reports there is a 400 person wait-list for this one apartment complex. Maybe Ben Carson could pick up a clue from that. Affordable housing is pathetically lacking.

Oh, and people need to pay taxes because...firefighters get you out of stuck elevators.