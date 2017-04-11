Bill O'Reilly Takes Sudden Vacation. Is He Done?

Last night, Bill O'Reilly announced he was taking a two-week vacation, starting right away, which sparked speculation that he was leaving with some shred of dignity.

In the video above, BillO jovially teases his sudden "vacation," saying it was planned last fall but he's not going to tell anyone where it is. But hey, it's spring break so have fun!

However, Gabe Sherman says things are not well in O'Reilly Factor-land.

Sherman cites four network sources, who say there’s talk inside Fox News that tonight’s show could be his last. He also reports that lawyers hired last summer by 21st Century Fox to investigate Roger Ailes are currently doing an investigation into O’Reilly’s behavior, focusing on sexual harassment claims by O’Reilly guest Wendy Walsh.

Apparently the Murdochs are divided on BillO's fate. According to Sherman, two highly-placed Fox News sources say 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch would like O’Reilly to be permanently taken off the air, while his father Rupert and older brother Lachlan are more inclined to keep him.

The guy is bleeding advertisers, has cost the company millions in harassment settlements, and there's disagreement inside the Murdoch family. That sort of tells you everything you need to know about the culture inside Fox News, doesn't it?

Was last night the end for BillO's show? Stay tuned.