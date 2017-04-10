BREAKING: Shooting At San Bernardino Elementary School - UPDATED
There is a developing story out of San Bernardino this morning about a shooting at North Park Elementary School. According to reports, there are at least 4 victims and police suspect a murder-suicide.
According to MSNBC, two of the victims are students, one is a teacher.
The shooter has been "neutralized," according to those same reports.
Cal State University San Bernardino has been asked to shelter in place until further notice.
This post will be updated as more details are available.
UPDATE: MSNBC reports 2 people have died. At least one is an adult, but they have no further details on anyone else.
Further update to above: Both of those killed were adults. Two children have been airlifted to area hospitals.
