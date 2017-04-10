BREAKING: Shooting At San Bernardino Elementary School - UPDATED

There is a developing story out of San Bernardino this morning about a shooting at North Park Elementary School. According to reports, there are at least 4 victims and police suspect a murder-suicide.

According to MSNBC, two of the victims are students, one is a teacher.

The shooter has been "neutralized," according to those same reports.

Cal State University San Bernardino has been asked to shelter in place until further notice.

SAN BERNARDINO: #SBCoFD on scene mult GSW victims at North Park School. Triage and victim count taking place. ^eas — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) April 10, 2017

SAN BERNARDINO: 2nd ALARM MCI assigned 6 Medic Engines, 1 Medic Truck, 1 Medic Squad, 5 Chief Officers w/ mult ambulances. Krn — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) April 10, 2017

This post will be updated as more details are available.

UPDATE: MSNBC reports 2 people have died. At least one is an adult, but they have no further details on anyone else.

Further update to above: Both of those killed were adults. Two children have been airlifted to area hospitals.