BREAKING: Shooting At San Bernardino Elementary School - UPDATED

By Karoli Kuns
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
BREAKING: Shooting At San Bernardino Elementary School - UPDATED

There is a developing story out of San Bernardino this morning about a shooting at North Park Elementary School. According to reports, there are at least 4 victims and police suspect a murder-suicide.

According to MSNBC, two of the victims are students, one is a teacher.

The shooter has been "neutralized," according to those same reports.

Cal State University San Bernardino has been asked to shelter in place until further notice.

This post will be updated as more details are available.

UPDATE: MSNBC reports 2 people have died. At least one is an adult, but they have no further details on anyone else.

Further update to above: Both of those killed were adults. Two children have been airlifted to area hospitals.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV