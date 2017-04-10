Canadians Unhappy After Netflix Airbrushes 'Anne' For American Audience

I'm sure Netflix didn't even consider that this could be a bad idea when they saw the starker Canadian version of the poster for the television series. A little photoshop retouching would be just the thing to make a more harmonious picture for the Netflix version. The problem, of course, is that people can be mighty touchy when you start messing around with their beloved icons.

Premiered in March on Canadian television, and streams globally on Netflix starting May 12. Written and produced by Moira Walley-Beckett of Breaking Bad fame.

Source: Toronto Star