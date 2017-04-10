Canadians Unhappy After Netflix Airbrushes 'Anne' For American Audience
I'm sure Netflix didn't even consider that this could be a bad idea when they saw the starker Canadian version of the poster for the television series. A little photoshop retouching would be just the thing to make a more harmonious picture for the Netflix version. The problem, of course, is that people can be mighty touchy when you start messing around with their beloved icons.
Premiered in March on Canadian television, and streams globally on Netflix starting May 12. Written and produced by Moira Walley-Beckett of Breaking Bad fame.
Source: Toronto Star
Anne Shirley’s imperfections are a major part of why generations of Canadians fell in love with her character in the Anne of Green Gables books, then the CBC reboot Anne.
So, when Netflix released a noticeably altered poster of actress Amybeth McNulty as Anne, Canadians noticed.
And they were upset.
On the poster, meant to promote the show to American audiences ahead of its online release on May 12, McNulty’s skin has been altered to look less freckly — freckles are one of Anne’s defining features — and more tanned.
The new poster, on which Anne appears bathed in golden light in the middle of a field, appears to eliminate the bags under McNulty’s eyes and alter Anne’s signature buck teeth.
...
After a Twitter user pointed out the difference, Canadians and Americans alike voiced complaints via social media, saying the alterations were unnecessary and not true to the spirit of the character. There’s been no reply from Netflix as yet.
