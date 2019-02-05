As Fox Polls Show Huge Support For Taxing Rich, Hosts Blame Schools For Teaching 'Fairness'

Polls across America, even at Fox, show Americans support raising taxes on the wealthy.

This freaked out Fox Business' Charles Payne, whose ire turned to the US school system for teaching kids the concept of "fairness."

Yeah, he said that.

Is Payne suggesting that we homeschool our children to shield them from the idea of fairness? Since many homeschoolers are doing so for religious reasons, that might just backfire bigly.

Payne joined the team of Fox News' America's Newsroom to smear and dismiss the proposal of a New Green Deal before its actually been released.

Yes, even Fox News polls are showing vast support for taxing the very wealthy.

After Sandra read off the data from the Fox News poll, Charles had a well-prepared but very bizarre argument designed to deflect attention from the public will.

"The idea of fairness has been promoted in our schools for a long time and we’re starting to see kids who grew up in this notion that fairness above all. And now they’re becoming voting age and they're bringing this ideology with them.” said Payne.

Apparently, Payne wants schools to teach children how to become another Gordon Gekko, someone who pilfers the American workers out of their jobs just to enrich himself and destroy millions of lives in the process.

Americans are aware of the disparity of wages between the very rich and those Americans working two jobs to support themselves and their families. With the rise of websites like ours, progressive blogs, and social media, Fox hosts can't hide US wealth disparity any longer. The jig is up.

Sandra said, "There seems to be a movement against capitalism in this country.”

Payne claimed that "capitalism" needs to defend itself better, but that's a lie. Capitalism itself isn't on the ropes. It's simply time for the elite few to be called to account for themselves, their actions and the impact they have on the US economy... and pay their fair share in taxes.