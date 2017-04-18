C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Acid Mothers Temple
Vice President Mike Pence is in Japan right now. He acting tough, pretending he has muscles to flex and rattling sabers. He's also probably reporting to "mother" at least 5 times a day too.
One mother he's will not knowledge on his visit are Japanese freak rockers Acid Mothers Temple. The mind altering cosmic trip would possibly do wonders if he did though.
What are you listening to tonight?
|Ripper at the Heavens Gates of Dark
|
Artist: ACID MOTHERS TEMPLE & THE MELTING PARAISO U.F.O.
Price: $14.55
(As of 04/18/17 06:15 am details)
Comments