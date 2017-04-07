C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Invaders

By Dale Merrill
What a week, huh? I mean, every day since January 20th has been a bit more concerning than usual but this week for sure.

Getting funky may not help things but it sure won't hurt but it sure won't hurt either. Dig this jam that came out of Bermuda in 1969. It'll help ya git down for a few minutes at least.

What are you listening to tonight?


