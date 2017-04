Though I had read quite a few things about Sonic Youth while in high school, I never heard a full album by them until I was in college. The year was 1986. Their third album, Sister, had just came out and I bought a copy. I became obsessed with it.

It was on this day, April 28th, in 1953 that their bassist Kim Gordon was born. Here's the song she sings lead on from that album.

What are you listening to tonight?