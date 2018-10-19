C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Sonic Youth

By Dale Merrill

This week marks the 30th anniversary of what some of my generation declared "our White Album."

Released on October, 18th in 1988, a college aged me picked it up the next day at the record store. I then played the double LP (yes even though CD's were "the thing" at the time I didn't give up on vinyl) pretty much non-stop for the next few weeks, absorbing every clang, purr, screech and bang it had to offer my synapses.

What are you listening to tonight?


Daydream Nation
Artist: Sonic Youth

