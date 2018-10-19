C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Sonic Youth

This week marks the 30th anniversary of what some of my generation declared "our White Album."

Released on October, 18th in 1988, a college aged me picked it up the next day at the record store. I then played the double LP (yes even though CD's were "the thing" at the time I didn't give up on vinyl) pretty much non-stop for the next few weeks, absorbing every clang, purr, screech and bang it had to offer my synapses.

What are you listening to tonight?