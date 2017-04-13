C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Thigh Master

I got hip to the Aussies called Thigh Master about a month or so ago. Ever since then they've been in constant rotation not only on my turntable at home but also in my car, at work and pretty much everywhere else my adventures lead.

It's a ramshackle sound they have, but it's also catchy and though it may seem a bit dark in attitude at times, there's cynical humor going on too that allows some sunlight to get in.

What are you listening to tonight?