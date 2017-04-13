C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Thigh Master

By Dale Merrill
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

I got hip to the Aussies called Thigh Master about a month or so ago. Ever since then they've been in constant rotation not only on my turntable at home but also in my car, at work and pretty much everywhere else my adventures lead.

It's a ramshackle sound they have, but it's also catchy and though it may seem a bit dark in attitude at times, there's cynical humor going on too that allows some sunlight to get in.

What are you listening to tonight?


Early Times
Early Times
Artist: THIGH MASTER
Price: $20.72
(As of 04/13/17 10:12 am details)

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV