CNN Analyst Claims GOP Learned From Bush Tax Cut Disaster. Hmmmm.

By John Amato
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
3 hours ago by John Amato
up

Before the Trump administration began their tax plan briefing, CNN's Dana Bash reminded viewers that George Bush used tax cuts only and promised they would create massive wealth when he took office in 01', but instead turned Bill Clinton's federal budget surplus into huge deficits.

During a panel discussion with Wolf Blitzer about Trump's new tax plan, Gloria Borger remarked that cutting taxes alone just creates bigger federal deficits and many Republicans don't believe that you simply can grow your way out of deficit problems. (Not that many Republicans actually care about the deficit, of course)

Dana Bash then reminded viewers that George Bush was the last Republican president who "successfully pushed a very, very large tax cut without offsets."

Bush used the classic Republican argument, that supply side, trickle-down economics would pay for those tax cuts by themselves.

What happened after Clinton balanced the budget, Dana?

Bash continued, "That all went out the window and the deficits and the debts that we have now."

"So that leads us to today and the question about whether or not Republicans now are going to say 'should we try it again' or did we learn our lesson and that just didn't work and it does seem in talking to Republicans at this point, that for the most part, those on Capitol Hill say it doesn't work. and we do need offsets and we have learned a lesson," Bash said.

If only they'd also learn that trickle-down economics is a lie, too.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV