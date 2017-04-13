Colorado Republican Blames 'Extreme Left' At Town Hall

Mike Coffman tried really hard to pre-dampen the Town Hall furor he was sure to face:

It was one of the most exclusive tickets in town: Only 800 were made available, and those lucky enough to score one had to show photo ID at the gate, where they were issued a wristband and a number. No signs bigger than a sheet of notebook paper were allowed, so as not to obscure anyone’s view.

It didn't do any good. And a reminder: Coffman is the one who tried to duck out of his own town hall through the back door in January:

While more than 100 people were waiting to meet with him, Mike Coffman sneaks out early from his own community event. #9News pic.twitter.com/NAZlXTKgQm — Nelson Garcia (@9Storytellers) January 14, 2017

While Coffman was re-elected last year, Hillary Clinton carried his district in the Presidential race, a sure sign he is in trouble as he attempts to balance the desires of his constituents and the pressure as a congressional Republican to be loyal to the Republican so-called president. Coffman supported AHCA before it was pulled from the floor of the House last month.

Those attending the town hall had the perfect question to ask any GOP Representative: Are you going to be loyal to your voters or loyal to Donald Trump? CNN:

More than once, Coffman was offered an ultimatum: You can side with us or side with the President. One woman who described herself as a health care worker with pre-existing conditions said the health care bill that Trump endorsed would eliminate protections for people with medical histories. "Are you going to side with Trump or are you going to ... stand with your constituents?" the woman wanted to know.

Yes, he said Sean Spicer would have to go. But that was after insulting his constituents.

"Those of you on the extreme Left, will never be satisfied."

Oh I can think of an election result that would satisfy even the moderate Left, Congressman!

Overall Coffman got pummeled, left crowd displeased. But calling for Spicey to resign is going to be tomorrow's headline. #copolitics #co06

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Alan Franklin (@alanfranklin) April 13, 2017

Not here it isn't.