Our Top Ten Video Countdown For 2017 - #4 - Congressman Runs Awaaaay From Constituents!

Rep. Mike Coffman of Colorado's Sixth District is a Republican who has a history of being just awful. In 2012 he graced the pages of C&L by noting that while he "didn't know" if Barack Obama was born in the United States or not, he was certain that "in his heart" Obama "wasn't an American."

So now you know who we're dealing with.

This past year, Mike was apparently surprised to see hundreds of constituents arrive at a January meet and greet event. Scarce wrote:

Expect to see more of this, as Republican congressmen try to explain their rationale for taking away health coverage from their constituents, and leaving them to fend for themselves.

The crime scene tape, courtesy of the complaint Aurora police, was particularly appropriate.

Source: KUSA

AURORA - When Berthie Ruoff arrived at the Aurora Central Library to meet with Congressman Mike Coffman, she was hopeful to find encouraging answers about the impending changes to the Affordable Care Act. "My husband passed away and the only way I was able to get insurance was through the Affordable Care Act, Obamacare," Ruoff said. When she walked in, she saw a crowd she didn't expect. "There were hundreds of people here," Ruoff said.

While the crowd was waiting inside the lobby, singing and chanting, Aurora Police officers are putting up crime scene tape to create a perimeter outside of the library. This allowed Coffman to leave secretly at about 3:24 p.m. unbeknownst to those still waiting to see him. The community event was scheduled from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The mostly middle-aged and white audience were heard singing radical protest songs, like This Land Is Your Land and America The Beautiful as they waited in vain to hear from their cowardly representative.

Crowd starts singing while trying to get in to see Congressman Mike Coffman in Aurora. He only agreed with people a couple at a time. #9News pic.twitter.com/bqZgj4FF6f — Nelson Garcia (@9Storytellers) January 14, 2017

But oh, it got so much worse than that. Mike came back to his district (which he won but which was also carried by Hillary Clinton) in April for a Town Hall full of 800 angry constituents, at which he blamed the "extreme Left" for lack of satisfaction with Republican healthcare proposals. (Like eliminating pre-existing conditions.)

Coffman actually said "Those of you on the extreme Left, will never be satisfied."

Oh, I can think of an election result that would satisfy even the moderate Left, Congressman!

The constituent attention to his stand on pre-existing conditions WORKED. Coffman voted against the AHCA, one of only 20 Republicans to do so.

Coffman is in a bind, and it shows. He has spoken out against the FCC's decision about Net Neutrality, as well as asked Paul Ryan publicly to find a way to keep the DREAMers in the US.

But, sing it with me...

....he voted for the tax bill!

CO-6 is a "must win" to flip the House in 2018. According to @DecisionDeskHQ, we have a 70% chance of winning this seat! Can you support our campaign before tomorrow's deadline? We're not taking money from corporate PACs so we need your early support! https://t.co/VF6v4NwIBO https://t.co/Qzb9qNxQkz — Jason Crow (@JasonCrowCO6) December 30, 2017

This video is number four in our countdown of the top videos of the year 2017.