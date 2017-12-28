Our Top Ten Video Countdown For 2017 - #8 - Trump Loses His Limo

As Red Painter wrote in July:

Elderly rich white man gets confused about where his transportation is, kind young man shows him where to go and he safely returns home. Oh, did I mention that "elderly man" is Donald Trump? And that this isn't the first time he got confused and wandered off...same thing happened in Israel in May. Oh, and in April he wandered away from an executive order signing ceremony *before* signing the orders.

Just a reminder - this elderly, confused, utterly lost man remains in control of the largest military in the world and the nuclear codes.

This video is number eight in our countdown of the most watched videos of the year 2017.

