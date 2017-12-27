Our Top Ten Video Countdown For 2017 - #10 - A Moment Between The Trumps

By Frances Langum
48 weeks ago by Scarce
up

It was an iconic moment caught on camera.

Trump looks at Melania, she beams, he looks away, she looks sooo miserable. What the HELL did he say to her to make her so sad? On that day of all days?

The whole day was a disaster. No crowds, a copy of Obama's cake, a boycott by every musical group except 3 Doors Down singing a cover of "All Star"?

Somebody once told me
The world is gonna roll me.
I ain't the brightest tool in the shed.

This video is number ten in our countdown of the most watched videos of the year 2017.

cl_top_ten_videos_2017_0.jpg


Winter Donation Drive
A latte a month. That's all we ask!
Via snail mail:
Crooksandliars.com
P.O. BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV