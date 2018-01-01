Our Top Ten Video Countdown For 2017 - #5 - SNL Does The Lester Holt Interview

This video will be used in future history classrooms to define when satire hits so close to the truth to almost lose all humor.

This SNL cold open from last May re-enacts the infamous Lester Holt interview with Donald Trump, in which Trump admits that he fired James Comey over the Russia investigation.

Most of us feel it was a flat-out admission of obstruction of justice.

And the "parody" went like this, as written up by LeftOfCenter:

SNL TRUMP: I fired him because of Russia, I thought, he’s investigating Russia, I don’t like that, I should fire him, SNL HOLT: And you're just admitting that? SNL TRUMP: Uh Huh. SNL HOLT: But that's obstruction of justice? SNL HOLT : (talking into his ear piece) So… did I get him? Is this all over? ...No, I didn’t? Nothing matters? Absolutely nothing matters anymore.

This video is number five in our countdown: Videos of the Year 2017.