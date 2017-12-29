Our Top Ten Video Countdown For 2017 - #6 - Trump Gets Booed
Donald Trump decided to brag about his "phenomenal" election win in the wrong place and time. As John Amato wrote in April:
As the narcissist-in-chief, he can't stop endlessly bragging about his own accomplishments, true or not...
While speaking to a group at the North America’s Building Trades Union today, Trump did that again by incessantly bragging about his electoral college win and heard the catcalls of discontent from some workers.
Trump outlined his amazing run of states and then threw out his laugh line, "They're saying there's no way to 270, but there was a way to 306."
And then he got to the workers. "The electoral college, very, very tough. They say almost impossible for a Republican to win, but I had the support of, I would say, I would say almost everybody in this room. We had tremendous - "
That's when the boos began.
"We had tremendous support. No, we did, we had tremendous support."
Some claps rang out to compete with the boos.
"We had tremendous support and I'll tell you, we really had the support of the workers..."
Sure, sure he did.
This video is number six in our countdown of the most watched videos of the year 2017.
