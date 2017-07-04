Donald Trump's Big Heart For Kids? Don't Believe It!

As Simon Maloy writes, "Donald Trump's attack on Syria is being cheered by some media outlets that are desperate for him to be presidential."

We've seen this narrative recycled by the media over and over again when it comes to Republican presidents and Trump is no different. What makes them flip the the switch on their credibility is the military and when military action is taken.

I usually like Fareed Zakaria, but his take last night was nonsensical.

CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, who has at several points over the previous year described Trump as a “bullshit artist.” Just last month, Zakaria grabbed some headlines by declaring about the president on TV: “He’s spent his whole life bullshitting. He’s succeeded by bullshitting. He has gotten the presidency by bullshitting.” In February he called the Trump administration a “rocking-horse presidency” and a “circus.” Yet after Thursday night’s attack on Syria, Zakaria was quick to proclaim: “I think Donald Trump became President of the United States.”

Here's a hint. Trump has been president since January 20th.

But this one caught my eye on Twitter.

News Analysis: On Syria Attack, Trump’s Heart Came First https://t.co/r5plEWw0sJ — NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) April 7, 2017

Trump's heart bled tears of anguish because he saw the children? Using kids is a standard refrain from Republican politicians of all stripes and apparently Trump is like all the rest.

“I will tell you,” he said to reporters in the White House Rose Garden on Wednesday, “that attack on children yesterday had a big impact on me — big impact. That was a horrible, horrible thing. And I’ve been watching it and seeing it, and it doesn’t get any worse than that.” Appearing again the next evening at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, Mr. Trump said that President Bashar al-Assad of Syria had “choked out the life of innocent men, women and children. It was a slow and brutal death for so many. Even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered in this very barbaric attack. No child of God should ever suffer such horror.”

It is a brutal death and an awful tragedy, but it makes one wonder. Is this the first time Trump finally saw some images depicting the horrors of war and chemical weapons?

And as Digby called out, where is Trump's big fuck*ng heart when it comes to Syrian refugees, including woman and children from getting a safe haven in America?

One man said he lived in Greenwich, Connecticut, where Mr Trump has a home, and there were plans to relocate Syrian refugee families there. He asked Mr Trump if he could "look children aged five, eight, ten, in the face and tell them they can't go to school here". Mr Trump did not hesitate and said he could, which brought applause from the crowd. He said: "I can look in their faces and say 'You can't come'. I'll look them in the face. "Look, we don't know where their parents come from. Their parents should always stay with them, that's very important, but we don't know where the parents come from, they have no documentation. They may be Isil, they may be Isil-related. It could be a Trojan horse. If two per cent of those people are bad the trouble is unbelievable." Mr Trump added: "I have a bigger heart than anybody in this room. What we do is take an area, or areas, of Syria and build safe zones."

Trump then went off on a tangent about cellphones.

Where the hell did they get the cellphones? Who the hell pays the bill? Who's paying the bill for the cellphone? And you see little things like that. Does that make any sense, OK? But you look at it and you say, "We have enough problems."

Trump's town hall (above video) took place in New Hampshire, February 8th, 2016. Donald made it seem like if Saudi Arabia paid us shakedown money, he might change his mind on rescuing the "Syrian children."

"We all have hearts he said, but show him the money.

Digby writes, Also, he said he'd bomb the shit out of 'em.

Please. Whatever his motives, please don't snow us with some bullshit about his "heart." Whatever else he is, we have years and years of evidence proving that he is a heartless piece of shit.

