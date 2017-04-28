Eat Your Heart Out, Donald: Newsweek Has Worst Tweet Ever

Is Ivanka Trump the new Hillary Clinton in the White House? https://t.co/NAqtG4QuEo pic.twitter.com/dkKjcHzySG — Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 28, 2017

Some comments from the C&L staff:

Nope, not at all sexist or reductive to compare Hillary, with a 35 year history of public service and working for the betterment of women and children all over the world with Ivanka, the daughter of a reality show star who sells goods made by oppressed Chinese factory workers.

The only thing they have in common is that they both have vaginas.

Hillary is highly educated, compassionate, driven, self made, focused and patriotic woman.

Ivanka is a narcissistic, egotistical, vapid, bleached blonde bimbo who rode her daddy's lap to fame and used her big fake boobs and whispering lilting voice to try to make herself seem approachable.

SO NO.

@Newsweek Is Big Bird the new David Beckham? — Santa Sierra (@SantaSierra) April 27, 2017