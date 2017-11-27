Oh Come On, Newsweek, This Is Worst Cover Ever

Seriously, Newsweek?

Have we entered an era where nothing matters, as long as it gets attention? Does every news outlet now have the mentality of a naughty toddler?

Newsweek publishes this cover, showing a balloon-animal shaped like a big ol' penis, being pin pricked by a white woman with a eighty-dollar hand-model manicure.

Because that's what #metoo is about. Well-to-do white women pin pricking giant balloons of the patriarchy. Got it.

Photographer Judy Walgren takes this imagery to its logical conclusion:

Our collective trauma and rage cannot be depicted as a thin hatpin and anyone with any integrity knows this to be true. Where are the sharp teeth closing around that shaft? Where is the fire licking away on the scrotum? Where is the hammer crushing the head into the ground?

Exactly, Judy! Where's the CASTRATION?

But seriously, she continues: