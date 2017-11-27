Oh Come On, Newsweek, This Is Worst Cover Ever
Seriously, Newsweek?
Have we entered an era where nothing matters, as long as it gets attention? Does every news outlet now have the mentality of a naughty toddler?
Newsweek publishes this cover, showing a balloon-animal shaped like a big ol' penis, being pin pricked by a white woman with a eighty-dollar hand-model manicure.
Because that's what #metoo is about. Well-to-do white women pin pricking giant balloons of the patriarchy. Got it.
Photographer Judy Walgren takes this imagery to its logical conclusion:
Our collective trauma and rage cannot be depicted as a thin hatpin and anyone with any integrity knows this to be true. Where are the sharp teeth closing around that shaft? Where is the fire licking away on the scrotum? Where is the hammer crushing the head into the ground?
Exactly, Judy! Where's the CASTRATION?
But seriously, she continues:
I am of a certain age to remember a time when Newsweek was an award-winning outlet for powerful news photography. Some ask, why we should care about what Newsweek puts out as they are not relevant anymore? Let’s just say that with 3.3 million followers on Twitter — that is not irrelevant….
Oh and by the way — this is not merely a white woman’s rage — this rage comes in all sizes, weights, ages, cultures and colors. One more thing not reflected here.
Comments