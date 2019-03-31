Kellyanne Conway Trashes Joe Biden: Just Type In 'Creepy Uncle Joe Videos,' You Come Up With A Treasure Trove

Being a Trumper means never dealing with the cognitive dissonance of being a blatant hypocrite and trusting that no one in the media will ever call you on it.

Case in point: Trump Senior Adviser Kellyanne Conway.

Conway was eager to gloat and condemn former Vice President Joe Biden, just days before his presumed announcement that he's running for the Democratic nomination for president. Biden was hit this week with allegations by former Nevada Democratic Assemblywoman Lucy Flores with being inappropriately physical with her at a campaign rally five years ago. Biden, for his part, acknowledges that he may have been demonstrative (He's a hugger!) but denies that it was ever his intent to be inappropriate with Flores.

Short sidebar to men who want to be better: Your "intent" is not more important than how it was received by the person saying that they were uncomfortable. You do not have a right to be physical with any person without their consent, no matter the intent. Just ask for permission.

Still, Kellyanne Conway isn't "woke" enough to make this declaration on behalf of her fellow women, who have been subjected to these kind of uncomfortable moments throughout their professional careers. Despite her "concern" that Flores hasn't gotten an apology, she doesn't care about Flores any more than she cares about any American other than herself. Nah, this is just an opportunity for a nice cheap partisan shot against a perceived front-runner.

"If anybody just types in 'Creepy Uncle Joe Videos' you come up with a treasure trove," Conway crows. "I think Joe Biden has a big problem here because he calls it affection and handshakes, his party calls it completely inappropriate."

Look, I'm not going to defend Joe Biden. He definitely has a #MeToo problem, that dates back before the Anita Hill testimony, and despite his popularity in polls (due in no small part to his high name recognition, let's be honest), I'm unconvinced that this line of attack isn't going to sink his nomination. Hell, Kellyanne is telegraphing it now before Biden has even officially declared himself.

But that said, it's a rich kind of hypocrisy that Conway, who works for the guy responsible for this video, thinks she has a leg to stand on.

Or maybe you could google "Trump creepy with Ivanka"

Or maybe "Trump rape underage girl Jeffrey Epstein"

Or "Trump sexual harassment"

None of that exonerates Joe Biden's behavior, and it's something he will have to come to terms with and address better, but sweet Jesus, is this really the hill Kellyanne Conway thinks it's smart to plant a flag on?