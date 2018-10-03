Willie Horton Ad? Eat Your Heart Out

Apparently, there's a dark money group out there that thinks it would be a great help to Ted Cruz to "prove" that Beto O'Rourke has been "endorsed" by "Iran's President."

The Daily Beast reports that someone at a voice-over artist website "Voice Bunny" placed this ad looking for someone who could sound "male, Middle-Eastern, and stern."

File under "stupid ideas that should never have seen the light of day" but did, as yeah, it got flagged and taken down at Voice Bunny.

They already looked stupid and racist, this makes pro-Cruz Texas Republicans look desperate.