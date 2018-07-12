Beto O'Rourke Smokes Ted Cruz In Yet Another Fundraising Quarter

You just raised more than $10.4 million in 3 months. From 215,714 contributions. All people, no PACs. pic.twitter.com/QdTcAk3GMN

Ted Cruz still has a five-point lead in the latest poll, but the momentum is all on Beto's side. (People on Twitter claim there's another new poll showing him within two points of Cruz, but I can't find it.)

This kind of fundraising edge can really increase his odds in a state like Texas. He doesn't accept contributions from corporations, so this is all people power. (Remember, Cruz will have outside groups like the NRA and evangelicals working to GOTV for him. What we do know is, taking this Senate seat from a Republican in Texas would be a seismic event that wouldn't bode well for the future of the GOP. Via the Texas Tribune:

Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Texas, raised more than $10.4 million over the past three months, he announced Wednesday, revealing a sum that takes his already massive fundraising to new heights. And the El Paso congressman again vastly outraised the Republican incumbent, Ted Cruz, who took in less than half of his challenger's haul — $4.6 million — at the same time, according to his campaign. O'Rourke also took a decisive lead in cash on hand over Cruz with four months to Election Day, $14 million to $10.4 million.

