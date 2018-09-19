Willie Nelson On Fans Upset With His Support Of Dems: 'I Don't Care'

Willie Nelson was a guest on The View yesterday, where he said he "doesn't care" if some people are upset about his support of Beto O'Rourke.

"I've been supporting Democrats all my life," he told Joy Behar. "I haven't hidden it that much."

"Are you getting a lot of flack, and how are you dealing with it?" Behar asked the 85-year-old legend.

"I love flack!" he responded. "We're not happy 'til they're not happy."

I think everyone has a right to their opinion, They're entitled to their opinion, and I'm entitled to mine," he told the group.