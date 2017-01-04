Eric Bolling Smacked On His Own Show Lying About Trump's Economy

Eric Bolling made a laughing stock of himself at the end of The Five's Friday show, during a segment called "One More Thing"

Bolling imitates Karl Rove's chalkboard segments and holds up a chart comparing President Obama's first economic quarter in office and Trump's.

Any fool knows that a new president inherits the previous president's economy. When Obama took office, Bush had presided over the biggest global economic collapse since the Depression, and his economy had to dig out of double-digit unemployment numbers, which he did.

On the other hand, Trump inherited an economy that was the polar opposite, precisely because Obama made economic progress and saved us from a depression while president.

Eric Bolling, an avid fan of Trump, knows this but still tried to lie about it anyway. His Fox friends refused to let him get away with it, even Greg Gutfeld.

Dana Perino makes the point that Bolling's graph should read Obama - Bush instead of Trump - Obama.

Transcription via Media Matters:

ERIC BOLLING (CO-HOST): The first quarter in the books yesterday or today, right? Last day of the quarter. So we did a little bit of a scorecard going -- comparing the Trump administration to Obama one quarter in. Consumer confidence, 126 --

DANA PERINO (CO-HOST): That's not fair.

BOLLING: -- to 27. Look at these numbers; it's insane.

PERINO: That's not fair.

BOLLING: Take it full screen again. Here, how about this unemployment rate? 4.7 to 8.3. How about this one? Average home price, oh my gosh --

PERINO: So unfair.

BOLLING: -- it's not even close. $390,000 versus $258 and --

GREG GUTFELD (CO-HOST): This is essentially all from Obama.

BOLLING: $26 an hour average hourly wage versus $22 Obama.

PERINO: You could actually change it to "Obama" and "Bush."

BOLLING: I am going to, go ahead.

JUAN WILLIAMS (CO-HOST): It's a good thing you don't talk about approval numbers, let's see how Obama was doing less than a hundred days in.

↓ Story continues below ↓

PERINO: That's a good point Juan.

BOLLING: We're getting so tired of winning.

The hackery never stops with people like Bolling. It was refreshing to see it get called out for once on Fox.