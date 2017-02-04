Fox's Hannity Carps That The Media Is Out To Destroy The Trump Presidency

The same guy from Fox "News" who spent the last eight years bashing President Obama at every turn and pushing every fake, drummed-up nothingburger scandal from Fast and Furious, to the IRS "scandal," to Benghazi, to birtherism, to Rev. Wright, to you name it, is now upset that the media is covering the actual, legitimate investigation into whether or not the Trump campaign colluded with a foreign government during the presidential election.

Here's Hannity on his fellow Fox host Howard Kurtz' show, Media Buzz, carping about how mean the press has been to his BFF Trump, and lying about whether he starts fights with the guests on his shows. Anyone who actually watches that garbage show of his knows that is pretty much a nightly event for him. Kurtz asked him about his dust up with Ted Koppel the week before. Koppel rightly pointed out how badly Hannity is hurting America with his constant lying on the air, and Hannity is obviously still smarting from it.