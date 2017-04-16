Fox's Webb Attacks Elizabeth Warren: I'm Not Taking National Security Advice From Her

Golden rule over on Fox "news": You're only allowed to give your two cents on the military or national security if you're a Republican. Never mind if you're a completely clueless, unqualified draft-dodger who somehow ended up being elected as our Commander-in-Chief. Then you're allowed to weigh in all day.

Those pesky Democratic women are supposed to know their place and keep their mouths shut. Here's right wing radio host and Fox regular David Webb attacking Sen. Elizabeth Warren on this Saturday's Fox & Friends, and doing his best along with his cohort Pete Hegseth to talk over Krystal Ball any time she made a good point during the segment.

From Fox's blog: David Webb Slams Elizabeth Warren: I'm Not Taking Nat'l Security Advice From Her:

Radio host David Webb said Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is one of the last people he would ever take national security advice from. Warren questioned President Trump's decision to drop the "mother of all bombs" ordnance on ISIS tunnels in Nangarhar, Afghanistan. "What is the strategy?" Warren asked earlier this week. Webb said he would not take national security nor foreign policy advice from Warren. "She knows virtually nothing about it," he said, adding that Warren is trying to gain political points by criticizing Trump. He said she and President Obama are examples of Democrats who prefer "crowd-sourcing" military strategy and penning "strongly-worded letters" rather than conferring with U.S. generals. Democratic strategist Krystal Ball said Warren was questioning Trump because the "mother of all bombs" decision seemed to clash with his campaign rhetoric.

He campaigned as an anti-interventionist and has been flip-flopping on his campaign promises to fast it should make your head spin, but his hard core followers won't care. As long as he's going after immigrants and attacking Democrats and feeding more red meat to his base, they won't care what he does or how many promises he breaks.