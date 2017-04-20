Huckabee Channels O'Reilly: ‘Can’t Kiss A Woman Leaning Away From You!’

On this day of all days, Mike Huckabee delivered the most unfortunate analogy of the day.

Huckabee was whining to The Factor (no O'Reilly there anymore) guest host Dana Perino about how Poor Donald Trump can't get any kind of fair shake from the media.

“The coverage on network news—the broadcast networks—has been 89 percent negative,” Perino said, going on to complain that Barack Obama got great coverage during his first 100 days. Of course, she forgot to mention that he got a lot done in that first 100 days, including getting a stimulus bill passed to help the economy.

Huckabee went all in on that complaint. Apparently it really bothers him that journalists were almost uniformly negative about Trump's claim he was wiretapped. It didn't occur to him that it could have been because it was possibly false?

And then he got really weird.

“You know there’s three things you can’t do," Huckabee told Perino with a perfectly straight face. "You can’t spit into the wind, you can’t climb a ladder leaning toward you or kiss a woman leaning away from you,”

Uhhhhh. Let's ask O'Reilly and Ailes about that, shall we?

He added, “Add one more to the list if you’re Donald Trump: You can’t get a fair shake from the media.”

Unless, of course, you're appearing on Fox News. Then you can say whatever you want.