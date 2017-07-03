Jeez, Republicans Can't Stop Digging Their Own Grave On Health Care

They just don't get it? Or maybe they just don't think constituents can vote them out of office? Or maybe they think it's all about those campaign contributions from big pharma and the insurance lobby.

Whatever the reason, the horrible Republican bill that everyone hates, AHCA, is the beast that just won't die.

And here's the background: the current Congress (and especially the Freedumb Caucus) is chock full of Class of 2010 and later numbnuts who have NO congressional experience when Obama wasn't president, and NO platform other than "repeal and replace" that Obamacare.

They don't know what else to do.

And this latest incarnation is just. terrible.

They are getting rid of pre-existing conditions, people. Because who wants to cover sick people?

By the way, it's always been about getting rid of pre-existing conditions and yielding a big tax cut for the rich.

I got an idea: announce a new healthcare bill that allows insurers to go back to making it impossible for cancer patients to get insurance. — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 4, 2017

You don't throw 24M people off of healthcare without making a few enemies. #AHCASequelTaglines — Bronco Bama (@BronckoBamma) April 4, 2017

@KatyTurNBC It is an undeniable fact that if sick people stopped going to the doctor then health care costs would drop 100%. — TheTrialist ⭐️ (@SounderTrialist) April 4, 2017

This new healthcare plan is so awful that when it passes the difference between us and Russia will be that Russia has better healthcare. — John (@linnyitssn) April 4, 2017

GOP Healthcare bill back, worse than before; infighting continues & bill violates all Trump promises. Apparently, corrupt Trump doesn't care — al ayme (@alfromct) April 4, 2017

PS. Whoops, nevermind?

Amash, Freedom Caucus say health care 'deal' reports are false https://t.co/4tC3w303DW pic.twitter.com/owKVQB8Fmt — Roll Call (@rollcall) April 4, 2017

And...once again...what Trump promised on repeal and replace. Repeatedly:

Update: Axios reports that talks are falling apart before Pence ever gets in the room.