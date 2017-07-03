Jeez, Republicans Can't Stop Digging Their Own Grave On Health Care
They just don't get it? Or maybe they just don't think constituents can vote them out of office? Or maybe they think it's all about those campaign contributions from big pharma and the insurance lobby.
Whatever the reason, the horrible Republican bill that everyone hates, AHCA, is the beast that just won't die.
And here's the background: the current Congress (and especially the Freedumb Caucus) is chock full of Class of 2010 and later numbnuts who have NO congressional experience when Obama wasn't president, and NO platform other than "repeal and replace" that Obamacare.
They don't know what else to do.
And this latest incarnation is just. terrible.
They are getting rid of pre-existing conditions, people. Because who wants to cover sick people?
By the way, it's always been about getting rid of pre-existing conditions and yielding a big tax cut for the rich.
PS. Whoops, nevermind?
And...once again...what Trump promised on repeal and replace. Repeatedly:
Update: Axios reports that talks are falling apart before Pence ever gets in the room.
The Freedom Caucus and conservative group perspective: The bill's text is changing for the worse, and it no longer looks like some of the Obamacare regulations will be waived. Conservatives are growing doubtful that the White House and House leadership are willing to get rid of Obamacare's ban on charging sick people higher premiums. Conservatives also want to know what leadership has to say about the "medical loss ratio," or the Obamacare regulation limiting how much of insurers' revenue can be profit.
They're also not happy about the accusation that getting rid of the Obamacare ban on charging higher premiums would nullify its protections for pre-existing conditions.
A Freedom Caucus source: "We've never ever wanted to go after pre-existing conditions. That's spin (well a lie) meant to undermine us. Pence said he supports our plan of reforming, and funding changes to high risk pools, specifically to deal with pre-existing conditions."
