Karma Will Bite Ted Cruz In The Ass

By Jenn Budd
Ted Cruz is just asking for karma to bite him in the ass. This week, he introduced a bill to the Senate that would use money seized from Joacquin Archivaldo Guzman Loera, AKA El Chapo, to fund Trump's disastrous border wall.

But let's pause for a moment and think about this. Is it really a good idea? I don't have an issue with using seized drug assets. I do have a problem wasting that money on a wall named after a man that escaped heavily guarded prisons not once but twice. Twice!

The first time he simply hid in a laundry cart and comfortably rode through the gates. Like a poorly written movie plot, the guards were none the wiser. The second time, his cronies dug a tunnel under the prison. Yes, a freaking tunnel!

So to use El Chapo's money to fund Trump's wall is just asking for it. Should this actually come to fruition, it would only be appropriate as those attempting to enter the U.S. without inspection will not only jump over the top but will dig tunnels underneath it. How apropos.

This is just the sort of thing that makes his rabidly racist Republican base's mouth water, which is the real reason Cruz introduced this bill. He's as much a bullshit artist as Trump is.


