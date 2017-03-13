Kellyanne Conway Promotes White Nationalist Rape Denier On Official Twitter Account

Kellyanne "Microwaves" Conway just flat out promoted the far-right white nationalist, rape denying, pizzagate conspiracy theorist Mike Cernovich through her twitter feed.

We know how much he covets Fox and Friends crack journalism and all, but is Trump so starved for supporters that he's having his advisors prop up people like this?

Cernovich: “Date Rape Does Not Exist.” In August 2012, Mike Cernovich, founder of the website Danger & Play and an “alt-right” social media personality who recently helped push the “Pizzagate” myth, suggested in a since-deleted tweet that men “try” to rape “a girl without using force,” claiming that “it’s basically impossible” and adding, “Date rape does not exist.” [The Daily Beast, 8/9/16; Media Matters, 12/19/16]

Cernovich: “If You Love Black Women, Slut Shame Them” To Keep Them From Getting AIDS. In February 2016, Cernovich wrote in a since-deleted tweet, “Not being a slut is the only proven way to avoid AIDS,” adding, “If you love black women, slut shame them.” [The Daily Beast, 8/9/16]

Cernovich: “Misogyny Gets You Laid.” In a 2011 post on his website Danger & Play titled “Misogyny Gets You Laid,” Cernovich wrote that “sex with fussy womenchild is boring” and “I am not so in need of sex that tolerating bullshit is worth the payoff.” [Danger & Play, 8/24/11]

Cernovich Was A Leader Behind “GamerGate.” In 2014, Cernovich was a “champion” of GamerGate, which The New Yorker characterized as “a vicious campaign against feminists in the video-game industry.” [The New Yorker, 10/31/16]

Cernovich Was “Among The First” To Claim That Hillary Clinton “Had A Grave Neurological Condition.” According to an October 31 New Yorker profile, “Cernovich was among the first to insinuate publicly that Clinton had a grave neurological condition, and that the media was covering it up.” [The New Yorker, 10/31/16]