Kellyanne Conway: If I Were Killed, Half Of Twitter Would Applaud

Kellyanne Conway ran to the welcoming arms of “Fox & Friends” this morning, where she complained about the media coverage on the day of the Steve Scalise shooting.

In a curious bit of faux introspection, she gave a seemingly heartfelt little speech that basically exempted herself and the Trump administration from contributing to the national atmosphere of simmering violence.

"I would really ask people to think about the hateful rhetoric," she said. She then proceeded to accuse Nancy Pelosi of "pointing the finger already."

"I do think some people are unloading their shame and guilt in the call for toning down the toxicity and the rhetoric," she said in a classic example of projection.

“I went back and looked at exactly what was being discussed on all the TV shows, except yours, at 7:09 a.m. on Wednesday, when this happened, and it’s a really curious exercise."

"Because as Steve Scalise was fighting for his life and crawling into right field in a trail of blood, you should go back and see what people were saying about the president and Republicans at that very moment.”

“Of course, they had to break in with the news of this tragedy, and since then there’s been some introspection — some quieter, more muted voices toning down the rhetoric.”

“But look at Twitter,” she said.

“If I was shot and killed tomorrow, half of Twitter would explode in applause and excitement. This is the world we live in now.”

"You can't attack people personally and think tragedies like this won't happen."

Golly gee whillikers, Kellyanne. You work for a guy who encouraged people to punch peaceful protesters in the face, who egged on his audience to attack the media. Whose followers routinely talk about watering the tree of liberty with blood.

And now you've suddenly discovered that hateful rhetoric can result in violence? Is it only that you're concerned about violence against Republicans?

For what it's worth, Kellyanne, I certainly would not celebrate if you were shot and killed. I despise your disgusting rhetoric, but I would feel terrible that your young children were left motherless. I will confess that I would probably say to myself, "Ut sementem feceris, ita metes."

Which is my Catholic high school motto. It means, "As you sow, so shall you reap."

Or, as the nuns also used to tell us, "Lie down with dogs, rise up with fleas."