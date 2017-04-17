The Trump Easter Egg Roll Has A 'Hunger Games' Feel To It UPDATE

I really don't want to be THAT liberal who finds fault every single time a Republican President does something. Even Trump.

The Easter Egg Roll should be above politics. Yes the Trump White House under-managed the whole thing, it's much smaller than years past, and the whole event has a "what are we doing here?" feel to it.

But in the end, it's for the kids to just have fun. And the kids should have a great time, free of political one-upmanship, on the White House Lawn, no matter what.

DONALD TRUMP: I want to thank everybody. This is the 139th Easter Egg Roll. Think of it, 139. It began a long time ago, 1878. And we will be stronger and bigger and better as a nation than ever before. We're right on track. You see what's happening and we're right on track. Thank you, everybody, for being here. We're going to do cards for soldiers in a little bit. Melania and Barron and myself are going downstairs. We're going to sign the cards for troops. We look forward to that. And then we're going to come out and enjoy you, enjoy your company for a roll, a great Easter Egg Roll. I don't know if we're going to be successful. but I know a lot of people down there are going to be successful. I've seen those kids and they're highly competitive. that I can tell you.

As my 81-year-old dad said on our weekly phone call this morning: "What an a-hole."

#EasterEggRoll "As the Easter bunny hopped thru the forest a portly bear stopped to greet him.& somehow the subject of the Ukraine came up." pic.twitter.com/wA0FXusuiy — TrumanCapote's Ashes (@tcapotesashes) April 17, 2017

I could care less about #EasterEggRoll at the WH.



But this stood out to me.



Last year, the Easter bunny wasn't corporate sponsored. pic.twitter.com/pioEohl0Qq — Sesame Tweet (@SesameTweet3) April 17, 2017

UPDATE: OH MY GOD.