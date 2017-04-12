Can Trump White House Get The Easter Egg Roll Right?

Proof positive no matter what he's talking about Sean Spicer sounds like he's lying.

Geesh Donald. You weren't even supposed to be president and now you have to put on an Easter Egg Roll. On a golf day.

Also so you've pissed off the Corporation for Public Broadcasting AND the Park Service, both critical to the event.

The two competent staffers (your in-laws) who could actually pull this off are Jewish, and while you could just call your hotel staff to put on the party, the fact is tickets are free so there's nothing in it for the Trump "organization."

The New York Times says:

Could this White House, plagued by slow hiring and lacking an on-site first lady, manage to pull off the largest, most elaborate and most heavily scrutinized public event of the year? “It’s the single most high-profile event that takes place at the White House each year, and the White House and the first lady are judged on how well they put it on,” said Melinda Bates, who organized eight years of Easter Egg Rolls as director of the White House Visitors Office under President Bill Clinton. “I’m really concerned for the Trump people, because they have failed to fill some really vital posts, and this thing is all hands on deck.”

All hands on deck? Can't they just have a members-only thingie at Mar-a-Lago like they always do?

Ok stop the presses. The Trump White House can't even figure out the Easter Egg Roll. This line right here: https://t.co/pC93vGSM62 pic.twitter.com/zUZONWFVdQ — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) April 11, 2017

White House solicits Sesame Street characters for Easter Egg Roll four days after bid to end PBS funding https://t.co/xGz3YEixk8 — GStuedler (@GStuedler) April 11, 2017

Seriously, if they can't privatize and commercialize the White House Easter Egg Roll brought to you by United Airlines and Pepsi? Maybe they shouldn't even BE there.

And yeah, I can't wait to compare the aerial shot of this year's crowd to any of the Obama events. Yuuuge difference.