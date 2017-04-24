Matt Drudge Is In Hell Because Rachel Maddow Is #1

Matt Drudge rarely tweets and when he does, he deletes them fairly quickly so I thought this was a good one to save.

Last week I posted his website's home page and tweet which signaled the end of Bill O'Reilly at Fox News.

He would not have highlighted Bill O's latest harassment case unless he knew Fox was finally kicking him off the airwaves.

For many of us, hell showed up the second Trump was elected, but for Drudge it's Macron winning the first round of the French election, flying cars and Rachel Maddow's great ratings.

And she's still killing it in the 25-54 demographic as of last week.

Macron. Flying cars. Maddow #1 in TV news. Welcome to hell. — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) April 24, 2017

We'll see how long his tweet stays up, but for now, here's your flying car.