Trump Flips Out After Drudge Trolls Him Over His Alleged 'Strokes'

Matt Drudge has not been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump for a while, and his latest headline from Tuesday really got under Trump's skin.

This all started after the NY Times Michael Schmidt wrote in his new book that the WH wanted Mike Pence sworn in after Trump was admitted to Walter Reed if he needed to be anesthetized which has lead to a flurry of speculation that Trump may have suffered some mini strokes.

Instead of ignoring it because "it wasn't true", Trump took to Twitter and furiously denied it.

Drudge didn’t support me in 2016, and I hear he doesn’t support me now. Maybe that’s why he is doing poorly. His Fake News report on Mini-Strokes is incorrect. Possibly thinking about himself, or the other party’s “candidate”. https://t.co/9FraoFqOKq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020

Anyone who doesn't support Trump whole-heatedly with showers of effusive praise then they are not doing well in his mind.

Oh, those pictures!