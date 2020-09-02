Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Trump Flips Out After Drudge Trolls Him Over His Alleged 'Strokes'

"The Drudge Report" is gospel among Republicans on the Hill. And he went after Trump this week. That's enormous.
By John Amato
Trump Flips Out After Drudge Trolls Him Over His Alleged 'Strokes'
Composite image of Donald Trump appearing to drag his right leg while walking in North Carolina (screengrab) Image from: Raw Story

Matt Drudge has not been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump for a while, and his latest headline from Tuesday really got under Trump's skin.

This all started after the NY Times Michael Schmidt wrote in his new book that the WH wanted Mike Pence sworn in after Trump was admitted to Walter Reed if he needed to be anesthetized which has lead to a flurry of speculation that Trump may have suffered some mini strokes.

Instead of ignoring it because "it wasn't true", Trump took to Twitter and furiously denied it.

Anyone who doesn't support Trump whole-heatedly with showers of effusive praise then they are not doing well in his mind.

Oh, those pictures!

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us