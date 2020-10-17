Politics
Drudge Report: Trump May Leave Country If Biden Wins

Drudge Report claims Trump may leave the country if Biden wins. At a campaign rally, Trump "joked" that he would “have to leave the country” if he loses the upcoming presidential election against Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
The Drudge Report claims Trump may leave the country if Biden wins the election. At a campaign rally, Trump "joked" that he would "have to leave the country" if he loses the upcoming presidential election against Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

During a Georgia rally, Trump mocked Biden's candidacy and suggested that it would be embarrassing to lose. Trump said, "running against the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics puts pressure on me, could you imagine if I lose?"

The reaction on Twitter was swift and optimistic about the president leaving the country. According to Molly Jong-Fast, "This is literally the dream."

Seth Abramson brought up a good point that Trump does not have a sense of humor; he does not joke.

The once pro-Trump Drudge Report noted yesterday that the president was "burned out" and it appears Mitch McConnell is writing off Trump.

