Drudge Report: President Ponders Defeat, Cancels Election Night Party

The Drudge Report front page consists of mostly damning Trump stories as well as the re-energized coronavirus outbreak..

This is not a good look for Donald Trump from the biggest right-wing online publication, Drudge used to be the web homepage of most Republican members of Congress.

Now that we are headed to the homestretch of the 2020 general election, it's especially bad compared to Drudge's home page from the same day of the 2016 election.

Drudge linked to Houston Texas newspaper CHRON:

Trailing in the polls and with little time left to change the trajectory or closing themes of the presidential race, President Donald Trump has spent the final days of the campaign complaining that the coronavirus crisis is getting too much coverage - and openly musing about losing.

We can only hope this outcome becomes reality Tuesday night.

The New York Times also reports that Trump canceled an election night party, "President Trump has called off plans to appear at the Trump International Hotel on election night and is likely to be at the White House instead, according to a person familiar with the plans."

Please vote.

We need this horror show to end.

Don Bongino's website is attacking Drudge: Dump The Left Leaning Drudge.

Very funny.

Liars gotta lie and grifters gotta grift.

End the nightmare.