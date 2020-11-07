Drudge Report To Trump: 'You're Fired!'

With CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News finally calling election for Joe Biden, the Drudge Report had an apt headline for the terrific news.

"You're Fired"

C&L editor Aliza writes, "After four torturous days of network decisions desks seemingly terrified to upset their Big Daddy Trump, CNN finally called first, Pennsylvania for Joe Biden, and then, necessarily, the presidential race."



Trump and his flying monkeys will continue to kick and scream and yell and cry and whine and promote every conspiracy theory conceivable to try and get the state courts to disallow legal ballots, but he's done.

Please let the door kick you in the ass on the way out.