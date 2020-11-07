Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Drudge Report To Trump: 'You're Fired!'

The Drudge Report summed up the election perfectly and trolled Trump at his own game.
By John Amato
Image from: Screengrab

With CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News finally calling election for Joe Biden, the Drudge Report had an apt headline for the terrific news.

"You're Fired"

C&L editor Aliza writes, "After four torturous days of network decisions desks seemingly terrified to upset their Big Daddy Trump, CNN finally called first, Pennsylvania for Joe Biden, and then, necessarily, the presidential race."

Trump and his flying monkeys will continue to kick and scream and yell and cry and whine and promote every conspiracy theory conceivable to try and get the state courts to disallow legal ballots, but he's done.

Please let the door kick you in the ass on the way out.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

