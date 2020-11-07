Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

CNN Declares Joe Biden The 46th President Of The United States Of America

MSNBC, BBC, AP, The New York Times soon follow with their announcements as Trump's political life comes to an end.
By Aliza Worthington
1 hour ago by Aliza Worthington
Views:

After four torturous days of network decisions desks seemingly terrified to upset their Big Daddy Trump, CNN finally called first, Pennsylvania for Joe Biden, and then, necessarily, the presidential race. Thank the goddesses. Jake Tapper paraphrased the old saying, "Our long national nightmare is over," but like most white guys, he hasn't quite got the picture.

The dirtiest, most painful work is yet to come, as we grapple with the fact that five million MORE people came out to vote for Trump in 2020 than did in 2016...AFTER seeing what he has done to our nation. Our children. Our grandparents. Our neighbors. So we have a lot of work to do. But first, a celebration. And honors and tributes to whom they are most due.

Black women.

BASH: Five decades in public service, three times running for president. He finally got there and he's the most conventional of politicians, but in this election cycle his path has been so unconventional. Remember, he beat out the biggest, most diverse field in the Democratic primary. He lost Iowa, he lost New Hampshire, and it was Democratic Black voters who saved him and propelled him to this point. And that started in South Carolina. and he made a comeback just this year like we've never seen. and also remember, Joe Biden is defined by his personal loss, his calling card is knowing how to heal himself and what he ran on and what he says he's going to do is try to heal this nation. Now he's got to turn his attention to that and, can you imagine a more arduous task?
Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

NOTE: We will be changing to a new commenting platform in the next couple of weeks. We will supply more details as we get closer to the change. We understand some users are having problems with comments loading and this will hopefully remedy that problem

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.