CNN Declares Joe Biden The 46th President Of The United States Of America

After four torturous days of network decisions desks seemingly terrified to upset their Big Daddy Trump, CNN finally called first, Pennsylvania for Joe Biden, and then, necessarily, the presidential race. Thank the goddesses. Jake Tapper paraphrased the old saying, "Our long national nightmare is over," but like most white guys, he hasn't quite got the picture.

The dirtiest, most painful work is yet to come, as we grapple with the fact that five million MORE people came out to vote for Trump in 2020 than did in 2016...AFTER seeing what he has done to our nation. Our children. Our grandparents. Our neighbors. So we have a lot of work to do. But first, a celebration. And honors and tributes to whom they are most due.

Black women.

BASH: Five decades in public service, three times running for president. He finally got there and he's the most conventional of politicians, but in this election cycle his path has been so unconventional. Remember, he beat out the biggest, most diverse field in the Democratic primary. He lost Iowa, he lost New Hampshire, and it was Democratic Black voters who saved him and propelled him to this point. And that started in South Carolina. and he made a comeback just this year like we've never seen. and also remember, Joe Biden is defined by his personal loss, his calling card is knowing how to heal himself and what he ran on and what he says he's going to do is try to heal this nation. Now he's got to turn his attention to that and, can you imagine a more arduous task?

Let’s go! Congrats to President Elect Joe Biden and VP Elect Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/IeC2r0igkU — Sassy_Tiff 💛 (@tify330) November 7, 2020

WHERE DID EVERYBODY GET ALL THESE COWBELLS?! — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) November 7, 2020