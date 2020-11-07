CNN Declares Joe Biden The 46th President Of The United States Of America

After four torturous days of network decisions desks seemingly terrified to upset their Big Daddy Trump, CNN finally called first, Pennsylvania for Joe Biden, and then, necessarily, the presidential race. Thank the goddesses. Jake Tapper paraphrased the old saying, "Our long national nightmare is over," but like most white guys, he hasn't quite got the picture.
The dirtiest, most painful work is yet to come, as we grapple with the fact that five million MORE people came out to vote for Trump in 2020 than did in 2016...AFTER seeing what he has done to our nation. Our children. Our grandparents. Our neighbors. So we have a lot of work to do. But first, a celebration. And honors and tributes to whom they are most due.
Black women.
