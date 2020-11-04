Drudge Report: Joe Biden Gets Most Votes In American History

The front page, on what conservatives are now trying to call a left wing site, proclaim Biden received the most votes in US history.

The votes are still being counted and no matter what Trump tweets or moans about -- we are optimistic moving forward.

But one thing Trump can never brag about is the popular vote.

To conservatives, Republicans and Trump cultists, this huge conservative website is now deemed a leftie because it refused to endorse the narcissistic antics and despicable behavior of the stable genius.