Michelle Obama Makes Her Powerful Closing Argument For Supporting Joe Biden

Michelle Obama makes an impassioned 24-minute argument for voting for Joe Biden in a video released this morning, reminding Americans exactly what's at stake.

"Because let's be honest right now, our country is in chaos because of a president who isn't up to the job and if we want to regain any kind of stability, we've got to ensure that every eligible voter is informed and engaged in this election because the stakes are on display every day -- not just in the headlines but in our families," she said.

She spelled out Trump's refusal to take the pandemic seriously and do his job.

"And I pray every day that no one faces longer-term consequences to this disease but the truth is, we just don't know yet and we simply cannot trust this president to tell us the truth about anything."

She goes on.

"it didn't have to be like this. Look around the world so many other countries aren't experiencing this level of extended suffering and uncertainty. These countries were hit by the same viruses we were. They had the same kind of resources to contain it as we did. But what they didn't have to contend with was this president, a man who had every resource at his disposal. The finest medical experts, our best intelligence and yet ignored all the advice and failed to produce a plan to provide enough tests for worried families or protective equipment for our health care workers."

She makes the powerful case. Go watch the whole thing.