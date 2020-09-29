Drudge Report Correctly Frames Debate As A 'Circus'

Drudge Report looks like this. Matt Drudge is 100 percent right. It was a ridiculous circus with Trump stomping through it like a ridiculous cock.

While the Proud Boys celebrate Trump legitimizing them in a national debate, and anyone else who has ever been abused relives their trauma, all I can say is that Nancy Pelosi was right. There should be no debates, but now that we've endured this 90 minutes, Joe Biden should refuse any further debates.

There is no reason for any of us to endure this any longer. I really have very little to say about the "debate" other than to resent the fact that I was subjected to that ridiculous waste of time. It's not really worth saying much more than that.