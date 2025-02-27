American Coach Of Canada's Men's Soccer Team Ashamed Of Trump's Rhetoric

“If I have one message to our president, it’s lay off the ridiculous rhetoric about Canada being the 51st state."
By Ed ScarceFebruary 27, 2025

The head coach of the Canadian Men's National Soccer team, an American, did not hold back on Wednesday when talking about the current political tension between his country of birth and where he now works.

"As an American, I’m ashamed of the arrogance and disregard that we’ve shown one of our historically oldest, strongest and most loyal allies.”

Source: CNN

Canadian men’s soccer national team head coach Jesse Marsch, an American, offered a strong rebuke of President Donald Trump’s quips on the country potentially becoming the 51st state of the United States.

Speaking to reporters at Concacaf Nations League Finals media day in Inglewood, California, Marsch called Trump’s ongoing comments “unsettling and frankly insulting.”

“Canada is a strong, independent nation that is deep-rooted in decency, really, and it’s a place that values high ethics and respect,” Marsch said.

The 51-year-old Marsch, born in Racine, Wisconsin, played 14 seasons in Major League Soccer and has coached Canada since 2024.

“Unlike the polarized, disrespectful and often hate-fueled climate in the US, Canada values fairness and unity. It’s a place – that I’ve learned as the national team coach – where people believe that their differences make them stronger,” Marsch said.

“For me, right now, I couldn’t be prouder to be the Canadian national team head coach and I found a place that embodies the ideals and morals of not just what football is but what life is - that’s integrity, respect, and the belief that good people can do great things together,” Marsch said.

“If I have one message to our president, it’s lay off the ridiculous rhetoric about Canada being the 51st state. As an American, I’m ashamed of the arrogance and disregard that we’ve shown one of our historically oldest, strongest and most loyal allies.”

